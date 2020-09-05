Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 919,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 660,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $258,206.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,090,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $287,653.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 2,893.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 783,265 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 319.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,223,000 after buying an additional 637,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after buying an additional 500,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Luminex by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after buying an additional 360,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

