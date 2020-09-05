Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 8%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.39. 818,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,506,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.53.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

