Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 8%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.39. 818,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,506,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Featured Article: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.