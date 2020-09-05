Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511,269 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832,855 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 24,860,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,291,000 after buying an additional 4,794,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 961,654 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG opened at $1.39 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.