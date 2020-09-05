Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CFO Lee Shapiro Sells 84,132 Shares of Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CFO Lee Shapiro sold 84,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $10,474,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,810,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,407,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Lee Shapiro sold 5,734 shares of Livongo Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $759,927.02.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of Livongo Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Lee Shapiro sold 52 shares of Livongo Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $3,887.52.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 721.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

