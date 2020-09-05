Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cfra downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

