Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cfra downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

