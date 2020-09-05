Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.