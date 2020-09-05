Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

LBRDK opened at $136.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

