Li Auto’s (NYSE:LI) Quiet Period Will End on September 8th

Li Auto’s (NYSE:LI) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 8th. Li Auto had issued 95,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,092,500,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During Li Auto’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LI opened at $16.83 on Friday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

