Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Head-To-Head Review

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

This table compares Legend Biotech and Avrobio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech N/A N/A -$50.27 million N/A N/A Avrobio N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -6.17

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Avrobio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A Avrobio N/A -42.56% -40.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Avrobio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Avrobio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Legend Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Avrobio has a consensus target price of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 93.67%. Given Avrobio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avrobio is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Avrobio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Avrobio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Legend Biotech

Vaxcyte, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc. was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May, 2020. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Foster City, California.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.