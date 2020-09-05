Laurent Bride Sells 1,386 Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurent Bride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $55,107.36.

On Friday, August 7th, Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,151,377.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Laurent Bride sold 578 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $20,501.66.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. Talend SA has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Talend by 763.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Talend by 191.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Talend during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

