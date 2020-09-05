Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $250,071.90 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $250,071.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,331,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 1,095,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

