Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) were down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $339.39 and last traded at $341.53. Approximately 2,538,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,072,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.26 and its 200-day moving average is $298.87. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

