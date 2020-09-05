Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the July 30th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEP. ValuEngine raised Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 7.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

