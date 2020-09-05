Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,632 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Knowles worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 670.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Knowles by 38.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:KN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.