Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KN. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of KN opened at $15.35 on Friday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after buying an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after buying an additional 56,840 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 26.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 306,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.