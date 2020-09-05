Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $13.58.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Woodward acquired 46,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $110,934.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,268.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $105,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,426.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 106,808 shares of company stock worth $268,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

