Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Plans GBX 0.51 Dividend

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KAY stock opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Friday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 21.70 ($0.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million and a PE ratio of 48.00.

Get Kings Arms Yard VCT alerts:

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.