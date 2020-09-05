Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Plans GBX 0.51 Dividend

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
KAY stock opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Friday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 21.70 ($0.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million and a PE ratio of 48.00.
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
