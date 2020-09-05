KeyCorp Weighs in on Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

NYSE:EXR opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

