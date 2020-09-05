Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Main First Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Daimler stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

