Katrona Tyrrell Sells 1,565 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.