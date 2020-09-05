Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 12,500 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $5,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $418.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.03 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.38, a P/E/G ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.60 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

