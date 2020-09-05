KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.35% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 1,583,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,777. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

