JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €148.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €150.38 ($176.91).

RI stock opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €144.55 and its 200-day moving average is €142.40.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

