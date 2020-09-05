Joseph M. Jr. Manko Purchases 6,500 Shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
KRMD opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $320.98 million, a PE ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 0.22. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.84.
Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $323,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Repro Med Systems
Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.
