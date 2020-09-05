Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vasta Platform Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Vasta Platform in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of VITL opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

In other news, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Vasta Platform

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

