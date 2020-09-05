Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bco Com Portugues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bco Com Portugues’ FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bco Com Portugues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Bco Com Portugues has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

