Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
AHKSY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.
