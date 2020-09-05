Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR alerts:

AHKSY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.