JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services.

