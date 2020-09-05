Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.86.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

