Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.24. 1,220,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,393,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 982,710 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth $30,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $24,053,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Jabil by 278.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 843,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 620,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

