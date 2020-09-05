J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

