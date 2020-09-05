IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Down 5.5%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 1,959,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,075,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

IZEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

