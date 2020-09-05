Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Raised to C$0.75

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:IFOS opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. Itafos has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

