Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Raised to C$0.75

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:IFOS opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. Itafos has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.81.
About Itafos
