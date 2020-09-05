iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,651,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.