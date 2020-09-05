iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $312.28 and last traded at $316.31. 2,387,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $334.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

