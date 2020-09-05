iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

