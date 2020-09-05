iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.28 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

