Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 104,392 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 41,756 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $5.56 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

