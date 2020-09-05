IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.35% of IntriCon worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 118.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in IntriCon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 452,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IIN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. 21,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,618. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IntriCon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.