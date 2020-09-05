INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

