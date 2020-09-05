INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

Shares of ICAGY opened at $5.82 on Friday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.