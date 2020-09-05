International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 601,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 30th total of 768,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.57 on Friday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other news, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

