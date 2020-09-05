International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

NYSE IFF opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.