Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 55,497 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $2,957,435.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $3,325,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40.

On Monday, August 24th, Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $2,380,159.62.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

