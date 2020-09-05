Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,611 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 80,456 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,605,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,068,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKE traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.08. The company had a trading volume of 76,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,397. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $286.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.