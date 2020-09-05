Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,882,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

NYSE:CRL traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.64. The company had a trading volume of 440,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.98. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $221.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

