Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 520.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,105. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

