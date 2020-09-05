Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,802. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $15.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,745. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.