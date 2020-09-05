Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 595,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,202. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Raymond James’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

