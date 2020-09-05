Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $274,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

JKG stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.49. 4,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

